Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,847 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,864. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.