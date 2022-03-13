Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 116.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,573. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78.

