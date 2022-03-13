Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,985 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,517,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,810,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,408,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 207,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 1,555,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.