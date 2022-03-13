Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. 1,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62.

