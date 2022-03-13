Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $203.58. 130,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.72 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

