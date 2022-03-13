Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $42.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $795.35. 22,273,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $927.04 and its 200 day moving average is $930.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

