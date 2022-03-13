Mizuho Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $74.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.11.

PNW stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 114,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

