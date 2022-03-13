MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) PT Lowered to $5.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ML opened at $2.05 on Friday. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 665,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 543,360 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

