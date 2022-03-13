MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $556.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $316.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.97. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $477,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MongoDB by 91,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

