Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

MNPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 7,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,502. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating ) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

