Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $324.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.