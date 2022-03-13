Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,136 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 167.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX opened at $53.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.