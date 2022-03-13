Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,909.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 101,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.70 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average of $286.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

