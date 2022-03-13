Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after buying an additional 304,732 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

