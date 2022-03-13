Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.