Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

