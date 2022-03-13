Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $158.80. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $128.82 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.