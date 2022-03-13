Morgan Stanley Acquires 12,236 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

