Morgan Stanley Downgrades Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

PECO stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

