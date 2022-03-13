Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Northwest Natural worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,868 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,335.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,918 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

