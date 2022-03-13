Morgan Stanley Lowers Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target to $15.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

DSEY stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Diversey has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversey by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 281,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diversey by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after buying an additional 86,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diversey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,031,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Diversey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

