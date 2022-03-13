Morgan Stanley Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $28.50

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $28.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE RMAX opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $542.74 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -108.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

