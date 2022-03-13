Morgan Stanley Raises Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

