Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a £147 ($192.61) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($150.68) to £130 ($170.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from £112 ($146.75) to £150 ($196.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($167.71) to £125 ($163.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a £100.80 ($132.08) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £129.65 ($169.88).

Shares of FERG stock opened at £110.25 ($144.46) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,430 ($110.46) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($178.72). The stock has a market cap of £24.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £113.92.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

