Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.58% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEMQ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KEMQ opened at $15.75 on Friday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

