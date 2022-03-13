Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.

Shares of MYGN opened at $26.12 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 764.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

