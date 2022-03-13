Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 16,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 65,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 52,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

