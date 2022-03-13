Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,171,000 after buying an additional 1,087,914 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 104,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the period.

TBF opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

