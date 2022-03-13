Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,396 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.82 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

