Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.