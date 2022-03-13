Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

