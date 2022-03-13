National Bankshares Boosts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$24.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.11.

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.82. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.77 and a 12-month high of C$20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. This is an increase from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,610.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

