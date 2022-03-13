National Bankshares Increases Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$3.50.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.62 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T. (Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.