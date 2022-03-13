Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Natural Resource Partners stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,444. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

