Navcoin Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001350 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011075 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,031,885 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

