Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%.

Shares of NEON opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neonode by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

