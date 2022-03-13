Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Neovasc (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.
NVCN opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$38.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. Neovasc has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$1.80.
