Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Neovasc (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

NVCN opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$38.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. Neovasc has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$1.80.

Get Neovasc alerts:

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.