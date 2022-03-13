Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,039.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $340.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.87. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

