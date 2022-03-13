Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $5.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,941 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

