NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Issues Earnings Results

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NeuroPace stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

