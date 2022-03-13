Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $639.50 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $639.50 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.61 or 0.06626579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.41 or 1.00140638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 643,420,252 coins and its circulating supply is 643,419,654 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

