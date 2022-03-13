New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the February 13th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $3.53 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.41.
About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
