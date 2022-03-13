New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the February 13th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $3.53 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 607.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 179,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

