New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.14

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 26309463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

