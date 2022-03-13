Newman & Schimel LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $82.47.

