Newman & Schimel LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Newman & Schimel LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

