NEXT.coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,963.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.74 or 0.00738477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00198344 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002939 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00025442 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

