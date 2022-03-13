NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.0 days.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.22) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.82) to GBX 8,150 ($106.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,594.00.

NXGPF remained flat at $$75.80 on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

