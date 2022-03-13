NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
