NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

