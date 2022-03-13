NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

