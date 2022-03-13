NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.